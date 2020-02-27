The Mountain Mail, Feb. 27, 1995:
Art Gentile, 20 year member of the Salida Sertoma Club, was the surprised recipient of the 1995 Sertoman of the Year Award at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Of all his accomplishment, he is the most proud of his family, his wife Jodee and daughters Ann and Amy.
Norma Conroe is the recipient of Salida Sertoma Club’s 1995 “Service To Mankind Award.”
Art Gentile issued the recognition plaque to Conroe at the Feb. 22 meeting at El Palacio Restaurant, saying, “Few people have had the stamina, either physical or emotional, to do all the things our Service to Mankind Award winner had done for this community over an extended period of time. Norma Conroe has given tirelessly for the betterment of the community and its people.”
