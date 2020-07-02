140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1880: For nearly a month now, the question of the incorporation of this town has been discussed by our business men, all of whom favor the movement we believe, and yet nothing has been done. It is an important matter and in our option it should be attended to at once. It is a thing that cannot be done in a day after it is begun, and it is more important, therefore that it should be taken in hand now and pushed to an early completion.
There are several reasons why the town should be incorporated, but the mention of one or two at this time is sufficient. As it is now there is no magistrate in town and no police or other officer, except a deputy sheriff, authorized to make arrests. The above is a sufficient reason, but there is one more urgent than that. Up to the present time, our town has not been troubled to a great extent with bunko men and roughs for which Buena Vista is noted and it not desired that it should be. It is therefore necessary that the citizens of this town, the law abiding, sober and solid business men, should perfect and organization and elect men to office who will perform their duties without fear or favor.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 25, 1920: One of the largest affairs given in Salida in a long time took place last Tuesday night when the Legion hall was opened and formally dedicated. The party was in the nature of a real house warming given by the ladies who were Red Cross workers during the war and the ex-service men were their guests.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 2, 1945: Oby Kelsey Meeks, 32, arrested here by Chief of Police Julius Masters, was taken to Denver Saturday night by F.B.I. agents, who suspect him of being Raymond Wright, alias Raymond Knoel, of Peach Orchard., Kan., wanted for three murders committed eleven years ago. Chief Masters noted that his description, including scars, fitted a bulletin issued by the F.B.I. some time ago.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 30, 1970: Montrose, Colo. – The search for a missing 6-year-old girl ended Monday when she walked out of a rugged wooded area and sat down in the middle of a dirt mountain road.
Deputy Sheriff L.E. Farrow said two searches spoted the child, Daborah Ann Sooter, just as they had called an end to their efforts for the day and were beginning their return trip home for the night.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1995: Tom Karnuta is making his debut in the publishing world with the release of his first book, “Road and Riverside Geology of the Upper Arkansas Valley.”
The Salida geologist originally wrote the manuscript as a thesis for his master degree in geology in 1992.
“I’ve taken a lot out and made it more readable to the lay person,” Karnuta said. “The book, as it is now, is suitable for persons with no knowledge of geology to a geologist.”
