The Salida Record, Sept. 19, 1919:
A Mexican citizen of Mazatlan recently has been granted a concession of 100 hectares (about 247 acres), and so much more as may be necessary, at the railway station of Oso, state of Sinoloa, for the purpose of establishing an experimental farm to demonstrate the economic value which would result from the proper use of modern American agricultural machinery in the production of crops.
It is the intention of the concessionaire to rent portions of the lands at a nominal cost to American manufacturers of agricultural machinery and implements, who may send experts to demonstrate the machinery with the view both to promoting sales of the American goods and to educating the people in the more modern farming methods.
