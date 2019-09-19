The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 19, 1944:
WASHINGTON – President Roosevelt, in a letter to Budget Director Harold D. Smith, ordered that plans be started to reduce the government payroll to peace time levels and to dismiss boards and bureaus and other agencies created by the war.
He said that while the war is not yet over, even in Europe, it is time to be planning these reductions after war.
