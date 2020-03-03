The Salida Daily Mail, March 1, 1945: Pfc. Andrew R. Pringle, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. R. Pringle, 422 H St., Salida, Colo., now serving with the 151st Infantry, which recently made a surprise landing on the west coast of Luzon to cut off the Bataan Peninsula, has been awarded the Philippines Liberation Ribbon.
Pringle was employed at the Costello Central Garage, Salida, when he entered the Army, Feb. 1943, and has been overseas more than a year.
Pfc. Pringle now holds the Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Campaign Stars.
