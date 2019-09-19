The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1969:
WASHINGTON – In its first such action since 1803, the House has passed a proposed constitutional amendment to allow presidential elections by a direct vote of the people.
Although the proposal’s future in the Senate is uncertain, the unexpectedly large margin by which it passed the House Thursday – 399 to 70 – gave it a new momentum. Even if it clears the Senate it would still require approval by 38 states before it could become the 26th amendment to the Constitution.
The amendment proposal would scrap the 180-year-old Electoral College in favor of a direct vote and provide for a runoff between the two top tickets if no one polled 40 percent of the vote on the first balloting.
