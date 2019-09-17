The Salida Record, Sept. 19, 1919:
The destruction of vegetation in isolated regions is a matter of great interest to botanists, who are making increasing efforts to observe the creation of new flora taking the place of the old. Volcano island, in Bombon lake, Luzon, was chiefly covered by grasses and small trees before eruption of the Taal volcano in 1911, but the eruption destroyed all plant life except some clumps of bamboos and a few bananas in the northern part of the island.
In a report on revegetation W.H. Brown, E.D. Verill and H.S. Yates note that in six years 29 vascular plants had been recorded, the chief species being a few grasses. Of the total, 54 percent were probably introduced by birds, about 20 percent by wind and about 10 percent from water – a different showing from that of the more exposed island of Krakatoa, in the Strait of Sunda.
The growth of vegetation in Volcano island is still sparse – a condition attributed to lack of proper soil and the ground’s small amount of water and high proportion of sulfates.
