The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 16, 1944:
Coach Neal Mehring’s proteges, the Salida Spartans, made their 1944 debut on Spartan field under the Mazdas Friday night by tallying in each period to win from the scrappy little Delta Panthers 23-0. The home boys tallied eight first downs while holding the visitors to a scattered four.
The effects of early season jitters was noticeable in the number of fumbles, but both squads settled down nicely in the second half of the contest.
