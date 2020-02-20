The Salida Mail, Feb. 20, 1920:
Modern theories about child-rearing have been the seed of a harvest of crime, disrespect for law and authority and a lowering of the standard of morals in the country, which we are now reaping, declared the Rev. L. Harold Forde, pastor of the Presbyterian church, Sunday in a sermon to his congregation.
Mr. Forde said parents must return to the old method of training the children along the proper pathway, instead of letting them choose their own course.
The sermon made a strong impression on the congregation as The Mail received several requests to publish it for the benefit of the public.
