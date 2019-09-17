The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1969:
WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Melvin R. Laird indicated today the cutback of U.S. Forces in Vietnam mean a reduction in draft calls in the months ahead.
Laird told a Pentagon news conference the new 35,000-man withdrawal from Vietnam announced Tuesday by President Nixon would “have a very significant effect” on draft calls.
He gave no figures on draft reductions but said he would discuss changes in draft calls with selective service officials on Friday.
Some 29,000 men have been scheduled to be drafted in September and another 29,000 in October.
