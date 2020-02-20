The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 20, 1945:
A packed house saw the four benefit basketball games in the high school gym Saturday night with entire proceeds going either to federal taxes or Red Cross funds.
All services were donated and a school organization paid for newspaper ads to the end that all funds were free of expenses.
The McCray and Longfellow flyweights opened the evening with so many in evidence that two games had to be run off. Similarly, there were so many “co-eds” that Mrs. Rouse had to have two girls’ games.
The Spartans disposed of a hard running Reformatory team while the Junior high conquered a high school gym class team.
