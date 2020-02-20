The Mountain Mail, Feb. 20, 1970:
Tonight is the night. It will be the last time this year for local fans to view the Spartan basketball squad in a game situation on the home court. It will also feature the crowning of the SHS Winter Sports Queen and the presentation of a car to some lucky individual.
Salida will host Leadville in three games at the Salida Field House today.
On the agenda for halftime activity will be the presentation of the keys to a 1963 Falcon station wagon to some lucky donor. The senior class has been accepting donations with the funds to go toward payments of the cost of carpeting the Student Center at Salida High School.
