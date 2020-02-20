The Mountain Mail, Feb. 20, 1995:
The Mountain Mail has temporarily moved its operations to 129 E. Second St., one door east of the previous office, due to remodeling.
“We have finished phase one of construction, which includes the completion of the news/editorial office and a portion of production,” Publisher Merle Baranczyk said. “Phase two will begin (today).”
Phase two will consist of refurbishing the old editorial office for a new reception area and completion of the production area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.