The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1994:
Dick Dixon, sponsor of The Tenderfoot Times, and the staff of the Salida High School newspaper received congratulations from the Board of Education Tuesday for receiving All American honors with special mention in four of five categories from the National Scholastic Press Association for papers published during the 1993-94 school year.
This is the 16th time in 17 years that SHS students have won the top All American award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.