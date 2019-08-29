The Salida Record, Aug. 29, 1919:
A car of ore, approximately 50 tons, was shipped from Hecla Junction a few days ago, the first shipment for some time. The ore is a copper sulfide and was shipped to Omaha.
The Independence is located at Turret, at one time a very lively mining camp of several hundred people.
