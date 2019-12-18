The Salida Mail, Dec. 16, 1919:
Abbreviated train service, in effect during the recent coal shortage caused by striking coal miners, will be restored to conditions in effect previously after tomorrow night. Effective Thursday at 12:01 A.M. train service will be restored to normal on all Colorado roads.
Trains 15 and 16 will again operate between Grand Junction and Denver and trains 315 and 316 will run daily except Sunday between Salida and Alamosa and other branch service will be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.