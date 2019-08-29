The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 29, 1944:
John Held, music supervisor, now on military leave of absence with the armed forces, is stationed in Saipan.
Held has been given permission to organize and direct a band with the outfit where he now is, and the former Salidan is head over heels in locating instruments, getting arrangements and other things lined up.
His outfit has a small radio station on Saipan and will plan to “broadcast” concerts according to present plans.
