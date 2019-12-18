The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 18, 1944:
One of the main subjects for discussion at the annual meeting of the American National Livestock association meeting, which will be held here Jan. 11 to 13, will be how to move eighty million head of cattle to market next year.
With the railroads moving immense volumes of material from the east to the west, preparing for the Japanese war, it will be difficult for the stockmen to move eighty million head of cattle, most of which will go from the west to the east. This is just one of the questions that will be discussed.
