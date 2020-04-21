The Salida Mail, April 20, 1920:
Lee Coby of the Sophomore class of the high school won first place in the inter-class bicycle race which was held Friday afternoon.
Fred Mazzula of the Junior class came in second, Harold Shirk, of the Freshman class, third and Leslie Bush, Junior, fourth.
The contestants raced from the high school, out the Poncha road to the race track and back, the winner making it in 17 minutes and 10 seconds. Two entries were made from each class and the following competed: Rex Laird and Bernard McDonough, of the Senior class; Fred Mazzula and Leslie Bush of the Juniors; Kenneth Smith and Lee Coby, Sophomore class; Arthur Moore and Harold Shirk, Freshman class; and Alexander Goodman and Lewis Coster, eighth grade.
