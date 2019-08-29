The Mountain Mail, Aug. 29, 1969:
Members of the Colorado State Reformatory Jaycee Chapter have initiated a program of selecting an “Officer of the Month” to be honored by the organization. Mrs. Laura Belle Glaser, Inmate Accounts Officer from Salida, was accorded the honor during the first occasion of naming a winner.
She was accorded a certificate honoring her for having “done an excellent job for the inmates at the Reformatory. She has given much time and attention to the Jaycees, and has cooperated in every way with us.” Mrs. Glaser was referred to as “a first rate example of the Jaycee Creed.”
