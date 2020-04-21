The Salida Daily Mail, April 21, 1945:
The following were awarded prizes at the spelling contest Friday afternoon: 4th grade, Michale Jean Pauly; 5th grade, James Powers; 6th grade, Peggy Bradbury; 7th grade, Leonard Aragon; and 8th grade, Kathleen Powers.
