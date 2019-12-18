The Mountain Mail, Dec. 16, 1969:
Christmas lighting competition will be conducted again this year, according to a decision reached Monday evening at the Salida Jaycee meeting.
Selection of the winner this year will be made on the basis of the best overall effect, with the organization’s chaplain participating actively in the judging. Lyle Warren and Carl Hasselbrink are co-chairmen of the project.
Another project which will be getting underway before too long is the Shooting Education Course. Chairing the project will be Tim Butala and Picie Hylton, backed by an experienced team of GF&P instructors.
Last year, Salida sent a team to state competition and placed seventh in the field of more than 40 competing teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.