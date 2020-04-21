The Mountain Mail, April 20, 1970:
Salida Elks Lodge 808 will be hosting its annual athletic banquet this Friday evening. All Salida High School students who competed in a sport during the year will be guests of the Elks at the 6:30 p.m. chicken dinner, according to Jim Gentile.
Featured speaker for the evening will be Don J. McKillip, head football coach at Adams State College in Alamosa.
