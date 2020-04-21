The Mountain Mail, April 21, 1995:
A bomb threat closed down the County Courthouse and Judicial Building for three hours as police used a dog to hunt for any potential explosives.
The threat turned out to be a hoax, being one of the dozens being reported across the country in the wake of the Oklahoma City tragedy.
Acting County Court Clerk Ida Hansen received the call at about 1 p.m. in the Judicial Building.
The search of both buildings concluded at 4 p.m. and county workers returned to their jobs, complaining of time lost but happy it was a hoax.
This is the first time a bomb hoax had been called in to the county government buildings.
Reporting a false bomb is a felony offense.
The State Patrol, Salida Police Department, Search and Rescue, Salida Fire Department, Ramrod Ambulance Service, Chaffee County Sheriff and the Department of Corrections responded to the call.
