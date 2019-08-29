The Mountain Mail, Aug. 30, 1994:
In terms of water volume, Salida city officials are concerned with current levels of use on the existing system. City Administrator Pat Brooks said Salidans use 4 million gallons of water per day in summer, which she calls “atrocious.”
The city of Denver, she said, by comparison uses just 400 million gallons per day, but its system comprises approximately 1 million taps, or 400 gallons per tap per day.
Salida, on the other hand, has only about 2,500 taps on its system – which means that Salidans, on average, are using four times the volume of water Denver residents do during summer months.
In winter, she said, usage drops to 20 percent of the summer volume, leading her to believe that the excess is lavished primarily on lawns, despite the city’s odd-even lawn watering program.
“When we actually get everyone in town on water meters,” Brooks predicted, “that use should drop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.