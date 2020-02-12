The Salida Mail, Feb. 13, 1920:
Elmer Cox, of Mears, and W.H. Williams, of Shirley, while out running a trap line, discovered four head of cattle at the head of Silver creek that had been snowed in and were unable to get out on account of the ice and snow.
They notified Bailey Hutchinson, who left Poncha the next day in company with Ted Henry.
After much shoveling of snow to get to them, they found that three had died of starvation, the other trailed them out and at last account was doing nicely.
An examination of the area showed that they had lived on an area of about 100 foot square and had subsisted upon the willows the entire winter.
