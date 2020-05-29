The Salida Daily Mail, May 29, 1945: Mrs. Myrtle Fothergill received word Monday from her son, Pvt. Elmer Allen, and also a telegram from the Red Cross stating he had been liberated from Stalag 2A.
He mentioned hiking from the prison camp to the American lines and it is believed he was liberated by Russian soldiers.
Pvt. Allen was taken prisoner on Dec. 20. At the time he was reported as missing in action, and it was not until several weeks later that Mrs. Fothergill was notified that he was held as a prisoner by the Germans.
