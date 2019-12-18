The Mountain Mail, Dec. 16, 1994:
World traveler and photographer Fay Emerson will give a slide presentation and talk based on a recent trip to Eastern Europe.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 27 in the terminal building at Harriet Alexander Field.
Emerson will discuss and illustrate conditions in Hungary, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia, the Ukraine, Norway, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.
According to Emerson, “People are basically the same the world over, and some have suffered more than we can imagine.”
