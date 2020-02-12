The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 12, 1945:
Pvt. Lloyd G. Wilkins, son of Frank Wilkins, Jr., 15th and ‘K’ St., Salida, Colo., has reported to Keesler Field to take the Army Air Forces Training Command examinations to determine his qualifications as a pre-aviation cadet.
As an applicant for training that will make him a flying officer, he will be given a series of medical and psychological tests at Keesler Field which will indicate the type of air crew training for which he is best suited by aptitude and personal characteristics.
He will also take other classification tests to measure his technical skills and aptitudes and he will receive a number of phases of military training here.
Upon successful completion of this processing, he will be sent to the proper Army Air Forces Training Command station to begin his training as pilot, bombardier or navigator, depending upon the position for which he has been found best qualified.
