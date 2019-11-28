The Salida Mail, Dec. 2, 1919: After several years of experiments D.L. Lee, a former Portland fireman, perfected what he says is an instrument that will locate buried treasure. It is on the principle of a compass and the owner says he has located several small caches of gold near Portland.
After reading the story of the buried treasure supposed to have been cached on Neah-kah-nit mountain years ago by pirates, Lee left Portland, accompanied by his brother Robert in 1916. They searched for the wealth until their machine located a spot near where the treasure was supposed to repose. They immediately sunk a shaft ninety feet deep, but did not locate the gold.
They have spent several months each year digging for the treasure. Recently, they narrowly escaped death when a shaft caved in.
– Portland Oregonian
