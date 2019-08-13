The Salida Record, Aug. 15, 1919:
The Mountain Division – Colorado, Mexico, Utah and Wyoming – stood first in the recent old clothes drive of the American Red Cross, according to figures compiled for the nation.
The drive only realized 54 percent of the old clothes wanted, but the Mountain Division led all by contributing 85 percent of its quota. It shipped five percent of all the clothing contributed, although it has only two percent of the population.
