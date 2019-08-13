The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 12, 1944:
War veterans who are eligible for college training under the so-called G.I. Bill of Rights may enter Colorado State College at Fort Collins before they are officially approved by the Veterans Administration, President Roy M. Green of the college announced today.
This action is in line with recommendations by the American Council of Education.
Under the G.I. Bill of Rights, a war veteran whose education was interrupted by war and who had at least 90 days of service (with some exception) may secure a college education up to one full year. Then he may become eligible for further education up to a total equal to his years of service, but not for more than four calendar years.
Dr. Green said that Colorado State College will be paid by the Veterans Administration for all costs of instruction and supplies.
A war veteran will receive $50 a month for living expenses while he is attending college, if he has no dependents, or $75 a month if he has dependents.
