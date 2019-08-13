The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1969:
Anthony “Tony” Gentile, 39, announced his candidacy for the office of Salida city clerk, a post held for many years by Ted Judge. Judge has announced his intentions to retire from the office when his term expires.
Gentile, whose name will appear on the ballot this fall for the office, is a native of Salida and attended Salida schools. He is currently employed part-time in the city clerk’s office. Higher education for Gentile was at the University of Denver where he majored in business education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.