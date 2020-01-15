The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1995: Irene Schwitzer began working for Chaffee County Court in September 1974. About four months later, she was made clerk of the court, a position she has held for nearly 20 years.
Today, Jan. 13, 1995, Irene retires.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event, which reportedly will attract at least one federal magistrate.
Salida attorney Pete Cordova said that former District Court Judge O. Edward Schlatter will come from Colorado Springs to attend.
Ida Hansen has been named acting clerk of the county court, moving over from the District Court side of the clerks’ office.
