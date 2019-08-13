The Mountain Mail, Aug. 11, 1994:
Just as the people of Salida prefer their water clean, so do the fish at Sands Lake.
The Colorado Division of Wildlife is draining the “effluent settling pond” little by little until the 4.5-acre pond will empty completely into the river in three to four weeks.
“The slow drainage ... helps insure the cleanest possible discharge into the river,” a press release issued by the DOW said.
Filtration fencing installed at the outset at the outlet traps most remaining sediment.
