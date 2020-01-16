The Mountain Mail, Jan. 16, 1995: Six youngsters from Son Shine Inn Preschool were introduced to the slopes of Monarch Ski Area Friday in a program sponsored by Southwest Centennial Real Estate, Frederickson-Brown Insurance and Independent Whitewater/Monarch Tours of Salida and Coast to Coast Store of Buena Vista.
Doug Bishop, assistant director of Monarch’s Children’s Center, said the preschoolers began with indoor boot drills, progressed to flat terrain and finally to the gentle Safari Run slope where they were towed to the top by snowmobile and then guided down on their first ski venture.
