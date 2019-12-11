The Salida Mail, Dec. 9, 1919:
The Salida Woman’s club in its review of the modern drama illustrated the development of man through the presentation of Ibsen’s play – Pillars of Society – on December 6th 1919 at the home of Mrs. Alex Davidson, 646 G St.
The home was transformed into a miniature theater through the efforts of Mrs. Carl Bode, who had charge of the stage settings.
She deserves special praise for the artistic effect produced by the garden in the background. It is due to this double stage setting that a twofold hold was at once secured upon the expectant audience.
