The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 11, 1944:
13th AAF IN ITALY – Cpl. Roderick C. Ritchie, Salida, Colo., is a member of a B-24 Liberator group that has completed over 100 missions since its arrival in Italy in the Spring of 1944.
Cpl. Ritchie, ammunition specialist, has watched his group grow from its first operations where it attacked targets in Northern Italy, until recently where it reached far into Germany, smashed vital targets in Vienna, Munich and Blechhammer.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. John S. Ritchie, 1102 F street, Salida, Cpl. Ritchie, a former civil service employee, entered the air forces in April 1943.
