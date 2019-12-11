The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1969:
Salida Hospital instituted a $5 hike in room rates effective September 21. But, don’t start making plans to take your hospital business to some other place in search of lower rates. You’ll be disappointed.
With the hike, room rates in Salida now stand at $32 for private rooms while two-bed rooms ares listed at $27. The $5 hike also applies for three-bed rooms now listed at $25, the same price as listed for four-bed rooms now. The latter were formerly priced at $17.50.
In Canon City, private room rates are presently $35 while semi-private room and ward facilities are both listed at $30. A little higher than Salida Hospital in all cases.
Big city rates at Denver range from $46 to $53 in the city and from $37 to $52 in the suburbs for private rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.