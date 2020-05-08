The Salida Mail, May 7, 1920:
The Home and Current Events department of the Tuesday Evening club met last Tuesday afternoon and elected the following officers for the ensuing term: Chairman, Mrs. Mae Parkinson; vice-chairman, Mrs. Florence Benham; Secretary and Treasurer, Mrs. Sadie Smith; Critic, Mrs. Kate Howell; Member of executive committee, Miss Annie Coombs; members of the Board, Mrs. Minnie Cook and Mrs. Florence Lippard.
The department voted five dollars to the Library for children’s books.
