The Salida Daily Mail, May 8, 1945:
The number of farms in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, as shown by the preliminary count of returns of the 1945 Census of Agriculture was 317, as compared with 295 in 1940, and 324 in 1935. This was announced today by Rudolph I. Budin, supervisor for the 1945 farm census in the Third Colorado Census District with headquarters at Grand Junction.
The total land in farms in Chaffee county, according to the preliminary 1945 census count, was 137,205 acres, as compared with 107,532 acres in 1940, and 80,500 acres in 1935. Average size of farms shown in the preliminary 1945 census count for Chaffee County was 433 acres, as compared with 365 acres in 1940 and 248 acres in 1935.
