The Mountain Mail, Dec. 12, 1994:
The Salida Spartans proved they could play with any team in the state last weekend. They also proved they have a long way to go before they can do it on a daily basis.
It was as if two different teams suited up for the Spartan boys as they defeated Rye, the number 6 team in 2A according to The Denver Post,63-59 only to be blown away by Florence the following day 80-66.
