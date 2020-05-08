The Mountain Mail, May 8,1970:
The Airport Fund received a shot in the arm this week when Ted Jacobs of Salida Building and Loan presented a check in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of the firm.
The check brings to just over $3,000 the total contributions applicable to paying off bills on the new airport terminal building at Harriet Alexander Field.
Other major contributions to date include $1,000 from Harriet Alexander and $500 from the First National Bank of Salida.
Much of the work has been done free of charge by volunteer labor but much of it was also accomplished on a pay basis.
