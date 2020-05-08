The Mountain Mail, May 8, 1995:
The Poncha Livestock 4-H Club held its April meeting at the Community Building April 18.
There were 33 members present at the meeting, which was conducted by Vice President Allison Nelson.
Local 4-H clubs will be having a radio auction at KVRH May 10. The public is encouraged to listen and help support the 4-H program in that way.
Plans are underway for the annual Horse Show sponsored by the Poncha Livestock Club. This year, the show will be June 4 at the fairgrounds.
