The Salida Mail, Feb. 13, 1920:
The Literature, Music and Art Department of the Tuesday Evening Club held its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 10th, at Assembly hall. Miss Mable Gloyd, chairman, presiding.
After the regular order of business, Mrs. Stoddard and Mrs. Lewis took charge of the program for the evening. The opening number, a violin solo, by Master Cecil Bush was highly appreciated. He played Rubenstein’s “Melody in F” and responded to an encore with “Sweet and Low,” Miss Evelyn Bush, accompanist.
The subject of the evening, “The Ideals of a Nation as Expressed in Sculpture and Painting,” was presented in two well-written and instructive papers. Mrs. Lewis gave an account of the life and works of the most noted sculptures of all ages and all nations.
