The Salida Record, Sept. 19, 1919:
A man with a foreign accent and complexion was picked up by Marshal Blunkall last week on instructions from federal authorities.
At first it was not known what offense the man was supposed to have committed, but a few days ago a United States Marshal appeared on the scene, tucked the offending Hindoo in his grip and went away.
The queer looking man was accused of using the U.S. mails for fraudulent purposes. In fact he was all over the country harvesting the big crop of suckers that waits the cunning of any unscrupulous person.
He was selling lottery tickets, and was willing to tell by the shape of your head (he was also a phrenologist) what number for you to buy in order to make a winning, and he was willing to relinquish this information for any amount he could extract after sizing up the gullibility of his victim.
The amounts ranged all the way from a few dollars to several hundred.
And verily the crop of suckers was good this fall, for it is estimated that he had cleaned up about $40,000 when the meddlesome hand of the government grabbed him.
