The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 12, 1945:
Patrolman Julius Masters of the Salida police department was stricken with a heart attack at 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon. He was taken to the Rio Grande hospital where he is reported improving.
Mr. Masters and Chief James Hegler were patrolling the downtown district Saturday afternoon, when Mr. Masters complained of a pain in his chest. He went to City Hall to rest. The pain became more severe and Street Commissioner Glenn took him to the hospital.
