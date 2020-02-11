The Mountain Mail, Feb. 10, 1970:
The Pikes Peak League District Wrestling Tournament was a success for the second consecutive year. Both years, it has been held in Salida, pulling the turn-about from the losing columns shown at other schools.
Tournament director Charles Melien compiled figures which showed a total of 1,581 paid attendance this year, compared to 1,294 last year. The paid attendance was in addition to a total of 23 free passes issued to each of the six schools participating.
The income this year was correspondingly higher with the $1,546 in the till compared to $1,250 last year.
