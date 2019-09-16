The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 15, 1944:
Andrew Coster has received the Purple Heart, which has been awarded posthumously to his son, Cyril J. Coster, who gave his life June 12, 1944 in defense of his country.
Cyril was born in Salida, June 25, 1915. He grew to manhood in Salida and attended the public schools.
Before going into the service of his country he worked for the Snell Lumber Company.
Cyril was in the infantry and took part in the maneuvers in Louisiana in 1942 as well as in the California desert maneuvers in 1943. His last visit home was in January.
He landed in France with his division on D-Day June 6.
