The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1995:
Salida resident Stacy Anne Long has accepted an invitation to serve with the Peace Corps in Ecuador.
Long, 21, left for her country of service Feb. 7 to begin three months of language, cross-cultural and technical training. After the training she will work as a Large Animal Husbandry/Agricultural Extensionist, working to improve milk and meat production on medium-sized farms.
Long is the daughter of Bruce and Jill Long of Salida.
